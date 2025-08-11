A new road safety initiative designed to make motorcycling safer has been introduced in north and mid Wales.
PRIMEs (Perceptual Rider Information for Maximising Expertise and Enjoyment) are road markings and signage that aim to help motorcyclists make safer decisions when approaching and negotiating bends in roads.
Following a successful trial in Scotland — where over 32,000 motorcyclist journeys were analysed across 22 sites — the Welsh Government, in partnership with the North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agent (NMWTRA), has rolled out PRIME markings at four key sites in North and Mid Wales.
The signs will be trialled at A487 Pantperthog, Gwynedd; A5 Coed Bwlch, Rhysgog, Llangollen; A483 North of Llanbadarn Fynydd; and A483 Glascoed Hall, south of Newtown.
Evidence shows that PRIMEs have a “measurable and positive” impact on rider behaviour, including significant reductions in speed; improved road positioning on approach and at the apex of bends; and safer braking behaviour.
Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said: “We are delighted to be trialling this new road safety initiative for the first time in Wales.
“Evidence shows that motorcyclists are amongst the most vulnerable road users, especially on roads with sharp bends.
“PRIME is an effective way to help reduce risks and support riders to make safer choices on the road, so it was right thing to do.”
The initiative is supported by North Wales Police and Dyfed Powys Police.
Inspector of Specialist Operations at Dyfed-Powys Police, Dawn Fencott-Price said: “We welcome the trial of this innovative initiative to improve motorcyclist safety on our roads.
“During 2024 there were 25 collisions resulting in one or more people killed - an increase of 66 per cent on 2023.
“This is a low-cost intervention which has been proven to significantly improve road safety for riders when used in the right road conditions.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.