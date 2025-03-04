A new service providing free and confidential support to those affected by crime across the Dyfed-Powys region has been launched.
Victim Support Dyfed-Powys was launched on 4 March, replacing Goleudy as the new service provider, ensuring victims can access specialist support to cope and recover after crime.
Previously known as Dyfed-Powys Victim Service, the newly named Victim Support Dyfed-Powys will work in partnership with Dyfed-Powys Police and key agencies to deliver tailored support to victims. Importantly, victims can access help regardless of whether they have reported a crime to the police, and no matter how long ago the incident occurred.
Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner, Dafydd Llywelyn said:"Ensuring victims of crime receive the support they need is a priority for me as Police and Crime Commissioner.
“I welcome the transition to Victim Support as the new service provider for Dyfed-Powys, as they bring extensive experience and expertise in delivering compassionate and tailored support.
“This partnership will ensure that victims continue to receive high-quality care and assistance, helping them move forward with confidence."
Jessica Rees, Area Manager at Victim Support, said: “We are delighted that thousands of victims across Dyfed-Powys will now be able to access support from an independent charity, and that Victim Support will now also provide direct support to children and young people in the area.
“Our specialist staff tailor support to each individual, helping them to cope, recover and rebuild their life after crime.”
Chief Constable Dr Richard Lewis said: “When a person becomes a victim of crime, the impact on their well-being cannot be underestimated.
“That’s why it’s vitally important that we at Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police not only work to bring criminals to justice but ensure that victims receive the support and care they rightly deserve.
“We are committed to providing a compassionate response to victims.”