The women who died following an incident at Nant Gwynant on Wednesday, 11 June have been named as Hajra Zahid, 29, and Haleema Zahid, 25.
The coroner’s office for North West Wales will open the inquests into their deaths tomorrow, Wednesday, 18 June.
Police were called to Nant Gwynant at 9.31pm on 11 June following a report that one female had been pulled from the water, and another was in the water at the pools on the Watkin Path.
Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team, the Wales Air Ambulance and the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter also attended the scene.
An investigation to establish what happened is underway. Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them via the website or by calling 101 quoting reference number 25000480868.
