The parents and families of Llandinam primary school pupils are encouraged to contact their new school to discuss uniform options.
The school shut its doors for the last time at the end of the school term on 17 July, and will formally be closed at the end of August.
Powys County Council’s cabinet decided to close the 35-pupil school in March – with the expectation that the children will attend other nearby schools from September.
Last month county councillor for the village and former Llandinam primary school pupil Karl Lewis asked what financial help Powys council has for the parents and families of those children.
Cllr Lewis asked: “What practical financial support will be extended to affected families to offset the cost of purchasing new school uniforms for the children’s transition to alternative schools?
“It must be remembered that this disruption is in no way the fault of the families involved.
“They are being forced to navigate a crisis entirely of this cabinet’s making.
“To compound this, these families are now being compelled to absorb the punitive financial burden of procuring entirely new uniforms as a direct consequence of your administration’s flawed policy.”
Education portfolio holder Cllr James Gibson-Watt answered that “as with all previous school closures, families have been encouraged to contact their new school to explore options for school uniforms” and “are also able to apply for funding to support purchase of new uniforms through the School Essentials Grant.”
In response to the answer, Cllr Lewis said: “In 2022, the Liberal Democrats stood before the people of Powys and made one clear, flagship promise: to protect every single primary school from closure, declaring these schools the vital social fabric of our communities.
“That pledge lies in tatters; they campaigned as the guardians of our schools; they are governing as the architects of their destruction.”
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