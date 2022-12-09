A rising number of ‘warm banks’ are taking people in across west Wales who cannot afford to heat their homes amid rising energy costs and freezing temperatures.
Gwynedd and Ceredigion county councils have released their own interactive maps featuring tens of sites across the two regions.
Campaign group Warm Welcome has also compiled a national map of registered spaces but it does not feature many that have been set up in west Wales and Powys.
The soaring cost of fuel and basic essentials has led to the rise of so-called ‘warm banks’ – locations such as churches and libraries which people can visit if they are struggling to afford heating. Many also offer food, hot drinks, and internet access.
Warm Welcome has registered sites in St Paul’s Methodist Centre in Aberystwyth, The Wilderness Trust in Llanidloes and the Lost ARC in Rhayader.
But Ceredigion County Council says other venues have been set up in Ffynnon church in Llandysul, the Family Centre in Tregaron while warm working areas are being offered at the National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth and The University of Wales Trinity St David in Lampeter. There is also a warm bank every Friday at Borth Community Hub from 9.30am to 3pm.
In Gwynedd, sites have also opened up at St Cadfan’s Church in Tywyn as well as the village’s library, Bro Dysynni leisure centre, and the Talyllyn Railway. Neuadd Dyfi in Aberdyfi also has a drop in on Friday mornings. Ffrindiua’r Aber Friends in Abergynolwyn are offering fortnightly afternoon teas.
In Machynlleth, St Peter’s Church will be open on Monday mornings from 12 December.
Leading anti-poverty charity, The Joseph Rowntree Foundation, has cautioned that 700,000 people on low incomes are at risk during the extreme low temperatures hitting the UK this week.
David Barclay, manager of the Warm Welcome campaign, called it ‘unacceptable’ that people are being forced deciding between heating or eating.
The figures come as freezing temperatures grip the UK. The UK Health Security Agency has issued a cold weather alert from Wednesday, December 7 to Monday, December 12, saying that those at risk should heat their most-used rooms to at least 18 degrees, wear extra layers, and have plenty of hot food and drinks to keep warm.
A spokesperson for the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said it has ‘continually taken action to help households’ with £37billion worth of support already provided.