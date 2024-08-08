The date of a joint Carmarthenshire Council and Hywel Dda Health Board event has been confirmed.
A Living Well event will take place in Newcastle Emlyn, with information, activities, and taster sessions available, and opportunities to learn and engage with people about what you can do to live well.
Join in play activities with the Play Team, relaxation sessions, arts and crafts and Actif Leisure taster sessions.
The event will take place at Newcastle Emlyn Leisure Centre on Friday, 16 August, from 10am until 2pm.