COMING to Cribyn as headmaster in 1920 John Ffos Davies heard people singing songs that were new to him.
A gifted musician he carefully memorised and recorded them in school copy books.
But having lent them to a colleague his unique collection was ‘appropriated’ by academics and published as Forty Welsh Traditional Tunes. Poor Ffos Davies’ name wasn’t even mentioned! Next year, the people of Cribyn aim to right that wrong.
Having recently been bought by the community, when Ysgol Cribyn is fully refurbished as a community and local education centre next spring central to the celebrations wil be publication of John Ffos Davies’ collection of Ceredigion folk songs - the collection being published in his own name for the very first time. £1,000 has already been donated by Cymdeithas Alawon Gwerin Cymru (the Welsh National Folk Song Society)
On Saturday, 29 November, a gathering of storytellers and vocal and instrumental musicians will create a Noson Lawen (literally a ‘joyous evening’) both to celebrate our cultural heritage and to raise money towards the £3,000 cost of publication.
Translation services will be provided so that the evening will be inclusive of one and all who wish to support this important (and exciting) venture.
NOSON LAWEN FFOS DAVIES – APPEAL EVENT – TROEDYRHIW CHAPEL VESTRU – 1.75 miles on Mydroilyn road – SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 29th, 7.30pm. TICKETS £8.00 (adults) / £5.00 (children) ON THE DOOR OR PRE-BOOK VIA THEATR FELIN-FACH BOX OFFICE, 01570 470697
FEATURED ARTISTS: OWEN SHIERS and JULIE MURHPY (international folk singers), CERI RHYS MATTHEWS (Welsh piper and bagpiper), LLEWELYN GANNON (Brass soloist), ALWENA and GWENNAN OWEN (vocal solist/duetists), IWAN ‘COEDFARDRE’ (accordianist), ROBYN TOMOS (balad singer), PRYS and MEGAN ROWCLIFFE (young solists) and IFAN GRUFFYDD (stage and television comedian and storyteller)
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.