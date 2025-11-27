Having recently been bought by the community, when Ysgol Cribyn is fully refurbished as a community and local education centre next spring central to the celebrations wil be publication of John Ffos Davies’ collection of Ceredigion folk songs - the collection being published in his own name for the very first time. £1,000 has already been donated by Cymdeithas Alawon Gwerin Cymru (the Welsh National Folk Song Society)