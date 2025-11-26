A cafe in Aberystwyth is to once again open its doors this Christmas Day, marking the tradition's 13th year.
The Home Cafe on Pier Street will be offering a roast Christmas lunch for free for those struggling with homelessness and for anyone spending Christmas alone.
Run by Ahmet Acikel, he said that as one of the oldest cafes in the town, he wants to give back to the community he’s part of: “It’s becoming Home Cafe’s Christmas tradition to open on Christmas Day for the homeless, alone, and those vulnerable or elderly. “Christmas is a festive season where families and friends gather, pray and celebrate.
“There are people out there who can’t do that, and we want to be there for them.
“We may not know their back stories, but we can be there so they are not alone and instead spend it with us on Christmas Day.”
Last year, Ahmet and his team were “proud” to host a packed cafe for Christmas lunch, with people “lining up outside the door” before they opened that morning.
He hosted many locals, including 11 Ukrainian families, along with people who were unstably housed.
Ahmet and his staff volunteer their time for free to help out on the day.
The typical spread involves a full calvery, drinks, and last year they handed out Christmas crackers as well as presents donated from local residents.
The free day is supported by various businesses throughout the town, who support with donations and contributions of food to make the day possible.
In 2023, Ahmet received the Community Hero award for his efforts in supporting the town as part of the Aber First Awards.
The Home Cafe is known to have existed since at least the 1960s and has its own place in the history books - protestors from the first Welsh language protest on Trefechan Bridge met at the cafe to plan their famous traffic-stopping stunt on 2 February 1963.
Dr Tedi Millward wrote that after plastering posters on public buildings across the town hadn’t got the group arrested (which was their plan), the fledgling Cymdeithas yr Iaith group “reconvened at Home Cafe and decided on a sit-down protest on Trefechan Bridge... there were still no arrests, but the day was a great success.”
Ahmet said on the cafe’s legacy: “Home Cafe is one of the oldest, most well-established cafes in our town.
“We want to be part of the community to help, support, and be there for our community when needed. “We are hoping this year will be busy again - we have a few people booked to attend already. “We are lucky also to have the support of many local shops, businesses and individuals who help us by contributing to the menu and gifts. Thank you to everyone.”
Doors open at midday on Thursday 25 December.
Ahmet is encouraging those who plan on attending to put their names down by contacting Home Cafe on 01970 617513, visiting the cafe, or via their Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100062145506862
