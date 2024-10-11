Work is set to begin on the latest phase of a £1.6m plan to link Waunfawr to Aberystwyth University’s IBERS campus via foot and cycle path - as part of a wider scheme linking Aberystwyth with Bow Street - which could lead to delays on a major route into and out of Aberystwyth
The current shared-use path for pedestrians and cyclists, which starts in Waunfawr and makes a direct link to Comins Coch Primary School, was completed in May with more than £1.5m in Welsh Government funding from the Active Travel Grant with support from Transport for Wales.
That first phase of development led to commuter frustration, with heavy delays for six months including over the Christmas and New Year period.
Next up is work on the A487 between Comins Coch at the Dorglwyd junction and the C1010 leading to Penrhyncoch.
Work is expected to begin on 16 October.
The road will not close according to Ceredigion County Council’s traffic website, with two way traffic lights expected to be used while work is underway.
Delays are expected while work is carried out.
The work is scheduled to last into the new year, with further phases planned to complete the project.