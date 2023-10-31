NFU Cymru members in Ceredigion are invited to the county AGM to hear from NFU Cymru President Aled Jones next week.
At the meeting, which will be held on Monday, 6 November, at 7.30pm at the Llanina Arms, Llanarth, Aled will give members a run down of what NFU Cymru has achieved over the past year, as well as hopes for the next 12 months.
NFU Cymru Ceredigion County Chairman, Glyn Davies said: “I’d like to thank Aled for agreeing to come and speak with us. We are facing some huge changes in the Welsh agricultural industry and so it is great to have Aled attending to update us on the work of the union on behalf of members. It will also be an opportunity for us to hold our county AGM and I look forward to seeing as many of you there as possible.”
Anyone wishing to attend the meeting is asked to register beforehand by contacting the NFU Cymru office on 01982 554200.