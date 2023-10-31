NFU Cymru Ceredigion County Chairman, Glyn Davies said: “I’d like to thank Aled for agreeing to come and speak with us. We are facing some huge changes in the Welsh agricultural industry and so it is great to have Aled attending to update us on the work of the union on behalf of members. It will also be an opportunity for us to hold our county AGM and I look forward to seeing as many of you there as possible.”