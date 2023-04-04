THERE is “no chance at all” that the Aberystwyth to Carmarthen railway will be re-opening “anytime in the next 40 years,” a council committee has heard.

Hopes of reinstated the railway line directly linking Carmarthen to Aberystwyth are “unlikely to reach fruition in the next 30 or 40 years”, members of Ceredigion County Council’s Thriving Communities Overview and Scrutiny Committee heard on 5 April.

Re-opening the rail line has long been a call shared by many, including both members of Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Liberal Democrats locally, with campaign group Traws Link Cymru campaigning for the re-introduction of a number of railway lines across Wales including lines connecting Aberystwyth and Carmarthen, and Afon Wen and Bangor for more than a decade.

The line originally closed as a result of the Beeching cuts in February 1965; predicted costs for its re-opening are as high as £800 million.

The report, entitled ‘A Strategic Rail Corridor for west Wales’ came two years after the Welsh Government published its own feasibility study, citing no major obstacles to reopening, and that the new railway would cost approximately £775m.

The 2018 feasibility study broadly confirmed the findings of an initial scoping study of 2015, notably that 97 percent of the original trackbed was clear and that reopening was a realistic prospect.

Since then, any hopes of reopening the line appear to be many years away, members of the committee heard.

The committee was discussing walking and footpath schemes on old railway lines in the county; the potential reopening of the line having an effect on such schemes.

Members, discussing potential use of the old line, heard that, despite “an aspiration to improve the railway links between Carmarthenshire and Aberystwyth,” the proposals were likely to take many years, effectively allowing any alternative use to enjoy a long usage.

Professor Stuart Cole CBE asked if there was any definitive answer from Welsh Government on whether the scheme would go ahead any time soon, estimating there was “no chance at all” of it reopening in “the next 40 years”.