No more deaths recorded in Gwynedd or Ceredigion

By Cambrian News reporter  
Thursday 16th June 2022 3:57 pm
@CambrianNews
[email protected]
Share
File photo dated 21/12/2021 of a nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. The Government has been told to "get a grip" of personal protective equipment (PPE) stocks and contracts, as it was disclosed more than half of suppliers who provided items through the VIP fast-track lane provided stock that was not suitable for use on the front line. Issue date: Wednesday March 30, 2022.
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients (PA )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest weekly period in Ceredigion or Gwynedd

A total of 236 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on June 3 (Friday) – which was unchanged from the week before.

They were among 7,517 deaths recorded across Wales.

The figures include anyone whose death certificate – registered in the week ending Friday – mentioned Covid-19 as one of the causes.

Deaths in Wales are recorded by registration date, and are allocated to the deceased’s usual area of residence.

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

CoronavirusCeredigionGwynedd
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0