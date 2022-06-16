No more deaths recorded in Gwynedd or Ceredigion
@CambrianNews[email protected]
Thursday 16th June 2022 3:57 pm
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients (PA )
There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest weekly period in Ceredigion or Gwynedd
A total of 236 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on June 3 (Friday) – which was unchanged from the week before.
They were among 7,517 deaths recorded across Wales.
The figures include anyone whose death certificate – registered in the week ending Friday – mentioned Covid-19 as one of the causes.
Deaths in Wales are recorded by registration date, and are allocated to the deceased’s usual area of residence.
