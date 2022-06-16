No more deaths recorded in Gwynedd or Ceredigion

A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients ( PA )

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest weekly period in Ceredigion or Gwynedd

A total of 236 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on June 3 (Friday) – which was unchanged from the week before.

They were among 7,517 deaths recorded across Wales.

The figures include anyone whose death certificate – registered in the week ending Friday – mentioned Covid-19 as one of the causes.