Deputy PCC Wayne Jones added: "I thank the PCC and Police and Crime Panel for the faith they have shown in me by confirming me as Deputy PCC once again. Following the hearing meeting, I am very much looking forward to getting straight back down to work serving and delivering for the people of north Wales, alongside Andy as Commissioner. We stand at an interesting time for policing, with both pressures and opportunities on the horizon, and I am excited to continue playing my part and bringing my experience to bear in the service of the region.”