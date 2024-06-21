Wayne Jones will remain in the role of Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales for a further four years.
The decision was made at a meeting of the North Wales Police and Crime Panel at Bodlondeb on 21 June.
The Police and Crime Panel is made up of 10 councillors from across north Wales and three co-opted independent members who scrutinise the work of the Police and Crime Commissioner.
The reappointment of Wayne Jones follows the re-election of North Wales PCC Andy Dunbobbin by the public in May. The deputy is nominated by the PCC and this proposal put to the panel for their agreement.
Prior to serving as deputy PCC since September 2021, Wayne Jones was a senior detective with North Wales Police and served as Head of Crime Services.
As well as leading the fight against County Lines gangs, he was instrumental in establishing a number of ground-breaking initiatives including the Police Online Investigation Team (POLIT), the Onyx team for Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE) and the force’s Economic Crime Unit.
He was also Gold Commander for the Operation Lenten investigation into child sexual exploitation, which received a special award for its work.
Since taking up the role of Deputy PCC, Wayne has been active in areas of the office of the PCC’s work such as preventing Modern Slavery, violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence, and improving road safety, especially among young people.
John Williams, North Wales Police and Crime Panel Chairman, said: “The Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner is an important role, and in confirming the appointment of Wayne Jones, the Police and Crime Panel are totally satisfied that Mr Jones will continue to bring to the role an expertise and professionalism which will enhance the functioning of the office of the Police Commissioner.”
Andy Dunbobbin, Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales said: “I am pleased that the Police and Crime Panel has agreed that Wayne Jones should continue serving as Deputy PCC. Wayne was originally chosen in 2021 from a high-quality field of candidates and he has proven a real asset to our work since his appointment, bringing practical policing experience and extensive policy knowledge to the role.
“Given the fast-changing nature of modern policing and politics at the present time, Wayne’s reappointment provides continuity of service and experience. As such, I look forward to working with Wayne and the rest of my team over the coming months as we consult the people of North Wales on my Police and Crime Plan for the next four years, with the aim of making North Wales an even safer and more secure place for all residents and visitors.”
Deputy PCC Wayne Jones added: "I thank the PCC and Police and Crime Panel for the faith they have shown in me by confirming me as Deputy PCC once again. Following the hearing meeting, I am very much looking forward to getting straight back down to work serving and delivering for the people of north Wales, alongside Andy as Commissioner. We stand at an interesting time for policing, with both pressures and opportunities on the horizon, and I am excited to continue playing my part and bringing my experience to bear in the service of the region.”