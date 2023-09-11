A 66-year-old headmaster has appeared in court accused of sexual activity in Gwynedd, sexual touching of a girl, and sexual communication.
Neil Frederick Foden, of Gwynant, Old Colwyn appeared before Llandudno Magistrates Court on Friday, 8 September. He was remanded in custody and will appear at Caernarfon Crown Court at a later date.
North Wales Police have asked anyone with further information that could assist their investigation, to contact the force via 101, or the live webchat quoting ref A143631.
A statement on North Wales Police’ social media says: “A 66-year-old man from the Old Colwyn area has been charged with sexual offences including the adult abuse of a position of trust; sexual activity with a child, sexual assault on a child and engaging in sexual communications with a child.
“Anyone with any further information that can assist our investigation is asked to contact us via 101 or our live webchat quoting ref A143631.”
The statement goes on: “Due to this incident now being an active investigation and the sensitive nature of the offences, we are disabling the comments to protect those involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact us directly via our website or by calling 101.”
Gwynedd council has been asked to comment.