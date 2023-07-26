“At my visit today, we are seeing how AI presents incredible opportunities to transform the way we interact and deliver NHS services. The benefits of using AI to help diagnose cancer has exceeded all our expectations and it is fantastic that six Welsh Health Boards are undertaking further trials of this technology. The IBEX system has shown real promise and the possibilities of what this type of technology can do and how it could be used in the future across a number of suspected cancers is an exciting prospect.”