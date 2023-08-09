North Wales Tourism (NWT) has appointed Glenn Evans, Director of Snowdonia Hospitality and Leisure Limited as its new chairman, succeeding Christopher Frost, Manorhaus Ruthin & Llangollen following a service of six years.
Already a valued member of the board for a number of years Glenn brings breadth of experience in the industry, especially as one of the largest employers in tourism here in North Wales.
Since 1997 Glenn initiated a refurbishment and development plan for the company’s flagship hotel The Royal Oak. By master planning the site the Royal Oak stood on, the company doubled its room capacity and added retail areas and a stand alone F&B outlet making it the go-to destination venue in Betws-y-Coed.
In 2001 the company acquired the Waterloo Hotel and added Leisure facilities to its portfolio. Glenn has been a board member of Betws Ymlaen, a local community group who organise and hold national level events, whose aim is to leave a sustainable legacy for future generations. Glenn has also been involved with Arts & Business Cymru and a member of their directors’ pool, alongside a host of community forums and boards to include the Betws-y-Coed and District Tourist Association and the Snowdonia Arts Festival.
Newly appointed chair of North Wales Tourism, Glenn Evans said: “It’s a privilege to be able to play a small part within this dynamic and vibrant industry encompassing so many different businesses across the region. We are so lucky to live and operate in North Wales and have such wealth of both natural landscape, attractions, heritage, language and local produce on our doorstep.”
Supporting Glenn in their roles as vice-chairs are Andrew Plimmer, Sales and Business Development Manager of Everbright Group Hotels and Frankie Hobro, Owner and Director of Anglesey Sea Zoo & Marine Resource Centre at Brynsiencyn, both with a wealth of expertise in the tourism and hospitality industry.