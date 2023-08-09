In 2001 the company acquired the Waterloo Hotel and added Leisure facilities to its portfolio. Glenn has been a board member of Betws Ymlaen, a local community group who organise and hold national level events, whose aim is to leave a sustainable legacy for future generations. Glenn has also been involved with Arts & Business Cymru and a member of their directors’ pool, alongside a host of community forums and boards to include the Betws-y-Coed and District Tourist Association and the Snowdonia Arts Festival.