To mark Anti-Slavery Day (18 October), North Wales Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner Wayne Jones released a statement.
Welcoming the recognition and promotion of Anti-Slavery Day, he said: “Modern Slavery will generally fall under one of four categories, labour exploitation, criminal exploitation, sexual exploitation or domestic servitude and is often a key feature of Serious and Organised Crime. Its victims include the most vulnerable in our society. Many are children, often from disadvantaged and difficult backgrounds, frequently exposed to serious violence and abuse and all of them in need of an effective public service response.
“The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner works with key partners to strengthen the approach to victims of modern slavery. We are seeking to raise awareness of what it can look like in north Wales. Is the young person selling drugs a county lines victim? Is the dishevelled car washer there willingly or is he a trafficked worker? Modern slavery is everybody’s concern, and we ask the public to be vigilant for the signs that something is not right.”
In an emergency, call 999.
Call the National Modern Slavery Helpline on 0800 121 700, visit https://www.unseenuk.org/ or call Crimestoppers (0800 555 111).