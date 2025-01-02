STARGAZERS were able to catch a fleeting glimpse at the Northern Lights on New Year's Day as the Aurora Borealis lit up the early evening sky.
The cloud cover broke just enough to catch a view of the solar phenomenon across much of Wales at around 6pm on Wednesday, 1 January.
Harri Jones captured this image in Aberystwyth (Harri Jones)
Members of the Picture This: Cambrian News' photography club posted some amazing images of the glowing sky, with one member saying "Best Northern Lights I've ever seen".
José Carli captured this image from Waunfawr, Aberystwyth (José Carli)
Llinos Furneaux captured this image in Barmouth (Llinos Furneaux)
Aurora behind the clouds in Bow Street (Cambrian News)