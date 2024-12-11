A Welsh woman who started her business from her Llanybydder kitchen table in 2018 has created an international brand.
Six years on, Elinor Davies-Kimathi’s curly hair products are reaching customers as far away as Kuwait.
This year the founder of Olew (’oil’ in Welsh) went through a rebrand, changing the logo to a Celtic knot and resisting calls to change the name, as a tribute to her cultural roots.
The rebrand also coincided with the birth of her first child, with the rebrand taking longer (and apparently causing more tears) than the pregnancy!
She said: “I’m delighted with the rebrand which truly reflects Olew’s Welsh roots and the quality of our ingredients.
“We’ve come a long way since 2018, when I remember being full of trepidation, having given up a job with a company car and a good pension to take a gamble on Olew.
“I think Olew’s success reflects the fact that more and more people are starting to embrace their natural curls instead of straightening their hair.
“It’s very freeing when you let your hair do its thing – you suddenly realise you’ve spent years pretending to be someone you are not.
“I’m really looking forward to bringing that freedom to more people in 2025.”
Elinor first had the idea to create Olew after people kept asking what she used on her natural curls.
She had started making her own hair products following years of tying it back and straightening it.
The brand started from a single hair oil made from avocado, almond, lavender, jojoba, olive oil, argan oil and fractionated coconut oil.
It now includes everything from shampoo and conditioner to curl-enhancing gel, hold spray and refresh mist.
She will soon be releasing a children’s range in 2025 inspired by her daughters' curls and is looking to expand her team to help.