STARGAZERS were treated to a spectacular astral display on Friday night as the Northern Lights shone in the night sky across all of the UK.
Social media is awash with stunning images of the Aurora Borealis from every corner of Wales after strong solar storms crashed into the earth’s atmosphere, bringing streaks of bright lights.
Several readers shared their images with the Cambrian News on Facebook.
If you missed the display, fear not, the Northern Lights will be visible again this evening.
The display this far south is possible after the sun launched massive clouds of charged particles toward the Earth, events known as coronal mass ejections (CMEs).
When these hit Earth's magnetic field, they will ignite the aurora borealis over the Northern Hemisphere.
The Met Office said last night’s solar storm was ‘the first Extreme Geomagnetic Storm since 2003’.
Forecasters at the Met Office added: “Multiple Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) arrived at Earth late on 10 May, bringing significantly enhanced aurora overnight into 11 May.
“Aurora could be seen across the UK and to lower latitudes.
“Activity will remain enhanced in the coming days with aurora still likely to be seen from the northern half of the UK at times and potentially further south again.
“The forecast is liable to change with the likelihood of further Earth-directed CMEs occurring.” Friday’s solar storm was categorised as an ‘extreme G5’ geomagnetic storm.
America's official Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) warned: "Geomagnetic storms can impact infrastructure in near-Earth orbit and on Earth’s surface, potentially disrupting communications, the electric power grid, navigation, radio and satellite operations.
"SWPC has notified the operators of these systems so they can take protective action."
Weather conditions tonight promise clear skies with the best chance of seeing the Northern Lights being away from street lights.