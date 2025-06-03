A back road on the outskirts of Penrhyncoch near Aberystwyth closed following a collision between a car and a cyclist.
Dyfed-Powys Police said in a post on social media on Wednesday, 28 May, that the “back road - Pen-Rhiw-Newydd – Aberystwyth” was closed due to a collision, and asked people to avoid the area.
A number of emergency vehicles, including police cars and ambulances, headed through the village towards the single track lane.
A police spokesperson said later: “Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a collision between a car and a cyclist on the back road at Pen-Rhiw-Newydd, at around 5.10pm Wednesday May 28.
“The cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
“The road reopened at 8.30pm.”
