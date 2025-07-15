Letters are being sent to parents of two and three-year-olds throughout Ceredigion saying that children are “expected” to be toilet-trained amid concerns of a ‘noticeable increase’ in children starting school while still wearing nappies.
Starting from September, the Ceredigion County Council letter says, “the expectation is that children starting school will not be wearing nappies or pull ups.”
“Our goal is to ensure that we promote each child’s holistic development, which means that we support and nurture every pupil and provide them with a positive and enriching experience, whilst at school,” the council’s letter to parents says.
“However, over the past few years there has been a noticeable increase in the number of children starting school still in nappies or pull-ups, both locally and nationally.
“This impacts on the ability of staff to deliver high quality education, along with reduced support and attention available for the other children in class.
“We acknowledge that every child is unique, and their readiness for potty training varies.
“Whilst we understand that every child develops at their own pace, it is important for their comfort, personal development, independence, confidence and self-esteem that they are toilet trained before starting school.”
Ceredigion County Council has called on parents of two and three-year-olds who are due to start school in September to use the summer holidays to make sure their children are toilet trained in time for the start of the term.
“Starting at school is a big adjustment for some children, trying to introduce a new skill at the same time can be very stressful,” the letter says.
“We strongly encourage parents/guardians to use the summer holidays to try to potty train your child/children.
“We understand that potty training can be a challenging time in both your and your child’s life, but it can also be an exciting time, as your child achieves the next step in their development and their independence.
“During the summer, children are able to wear loose fitting, ‘up and down’ clothes, which makes the whole experience that much easier for both the child and the parents/guardians.
“We are very aware that accidents do happen, but being ‘fully potty trained’ means that they are able to tell someone when they need to use the bathroom and that they are able to use the bathroom on their own.
“We can assure you that if accidents occur, we will make no fuss and we’ll ensure they are dealt with quickly and sympathetically.”
The letter adds that “for some children there may be identified needs that require more time and support” to reach the toilet trained milestone and that staff “are committed to supporting and working in partnerships with you and your child during this time, in order to ensure the wellbeing of everyone.”
If you require support in potty training, please contact your health visitor, the health visiting Hub on 0300 3038322 or your GP, who will be able to direct you to support.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.