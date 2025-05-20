“The new signs include the Llechi Cymru / Wales Slate branding as Tywyn is part of The Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales World Heritage Site, as awarded by UNISCO in 2021. The new signs will contribute towards highlighting the town’s place within the region’s internationally recognised slate landscape as an area of unique historical and cultural significance. The design, including the font used on the signs, is fully compliant with national pedestrian signage regulations to ensure clarity, safety, and accessibility for all.