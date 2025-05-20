New signs on Tywyn promenade have been criticised.
Linda McFall shared photographs of the new signs on Facebook.
Alongside the images, she said: “New signage on the promenade! Sadly another waste of funds when we have fabulous old finger post signs that surely could have been renovated? Another case of Gwynedd Council doing what they want and not considering the townsfolk.”
The post attracted 119 reactions and 164 comments, almost all of them agreeing with Linda.
Some went further, branding them ugly, stating they look like petrol signs, and mocking them for pointing out the beach opposite.
Gwynedd Council say the design of the signs is in keeping with the slate tradition of the area.
A council spokesperson said: “The installation of the new signage in Tywyn is part of a wider regeneration initiative aimed at supporting they county’s town centres, helping to make them more welcoming, accessible, and vibrant for both residents and visitors. Their intention is to making it easier for those on foot to navigate and discover what Tywyn has to offer.
“The signs have been funded by a UK Government grant. This grant was available specifically for town centre improvements and regeneration.
“The new signs include the Llechi Cymru / Wales Slate branding as Tywyn is part of The Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales World Heritage Site, as awarded by UNISCO in 2021. The new signs will contribute towards highlighting the town’s place within the region’s internationally recognised slate landscape as an area of unique historical and cultural significance. The design, including the font used on the signs, is fully compliant with national pedestrian signage regulations to ensure clarity, safety, and accessibility for all.
“Cyngor Gwynedd remains committed to working with the community and welcomes constructive feedback as we continue efforts to enhance our towns for the future.”