The Welsh Rugby Union’s (WRU) plans to axe 100 rugby hub officer roles across Wales and the impact this will have on the development of junior rugby amongst school age children and community clubs, has been raised in the Senedd.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS Mabon ap Gwynfor expressed shock that Lynne Neagle, Cabinet Secretary for Education, was unaware of the plans.
Mr ap Gwynfor said: “May I start by highlighting the success of Gwylliaid Meirionnydd Girls Rugby Club? And to declare an interest: my daughters are members.
“The under-12s have reached the seven-a-side finals of the Urdd competition, won the north Wales cup, and have reached the Wales national final at Rodney Parade.
“None of that would have happened without the support of Welsh Rugby Union Hub officer, Euros Jones. “Unfortunately, the WRU decided to withdraw funding and to cut the jobs of the 90 Hub officers working across Wales, going in to schools, helping with physical education; that is going to have an impact on the physical education of children.
“Were you as a government aware of the WRU’s intention to make those cuts in terms of the Hub officers? And do you believe that the decision of the WRU to cut these jobs is a wise one?”
Bethesda Rugby Club Chair Gareth Evans said: “When I heard the union was planning to get rid of the Hub Officers I was speechless. The fact so much young talent is nurtured by the Hub Officers and volunteers across the clubs is one of the few rays of light in Welsh rugby at the moment.
“You cannot put a price on the influence of an effective Hub Officer, not only from a rugby point of view, but also in terms of the personal development of the children and young people under their care.
“There are so many negative influences everywhere and the work of the Hub Officers as they encourage the children to take part in sports and to keep fit makes a big difference.
“Bethesda Rugby Club has been very lucky with our Hub Officers throughout the years and, as a result, we have healthy and successful Mini and Junior sections.
“If we lose our Hub Officer I am very worried, not only for the future, but for the present. If this is the Union's solution to the serious problems of Welsh rugby, God help us.”
Responding to Mr ap Gwynfor, Lynne Neagle congratulations his daughters and their rugby team?
“That's brilliant news, and I think it shows that there's a different kind of sport for everyone, isn't there, and everybody should have the opportunity to explore different sporting opportunities.
“I wasn't aware of that announcement by the WRU. Jack Sargeant leads on sport, but I will definitely speak to Jack and follow that up, because, obviously, that is an important issue. We need to grow our grass-roots sport, and that starts with school. So, I wasn't aware of it, but I will follow that up, and I will write to you about that.”