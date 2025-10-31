A Blaenau Ffestiniog firm has upgraded access to the former nuclear power station in Trawsfynydd ahead of major works at the site.
The infrastructure upgrade work was delivered in partnership with TD Plant Hire & Haulage, a well-established local business based in Blaenau Ffestiniog. The project involved resurfacing the site’s approach road, improving access and safety for ongoing and future operations.
This upgrade comes ahead of a significant milestone in the site’s decommissioning journey.
In 2026 physical works will begin to reduce the height of the reactor buildings by half—a major step forward in the safe and strategic transformation of the former nuclear power station.
Tom Williams, Trawsfynydd Site Director, said: "We’re pleased to have worked in partnership with Mitie and TD Plant Hire & Haulage on this essential infrastructure project. Supporting local businesses is a key part of our commitment to sustainability and community value. This work not only improves access to the site but also helps enable the safe delivery of the next phase of decommissioning."
TD Plant Hire & Haulage specialises in plant hire, haulage, and groundworks. Their skilled workforce and commitment to quality made them an ideal delivery partner for this important work.
Rhys Williams, owner of TD Plant Hire & Haulage said: "It’s been great to work on a project that will directly support the next phase of decommissioning at Trawsfynydd.
“We’re grateful to be trusted as a local firm and proud to play a part in the site’s future. It shows real commitment to the community and confidence in our ability to deliver."
Nuclear Restoration Services praised the work and added that this collaboration reflects Trawsfynydd site’s ongoing commitment to investing in the local supply chain, creating sustainable economic opportunities, and ensuring the safe and effective delivery of its decommissioning programme.
