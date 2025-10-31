A Machynlleth chef has launched Sri Lankan ready meals using fresh Welsh ingredients.
Claire Jopling founded Green Goat 14 years ago, through which she has been bringing flavours from all over the world to her town in the Dyfi Valley.
Thanks to funding from Aberystwyth’s non-profit food enterprise Bwyd Dyfi Hub, Claire has had the opportunity to develop ready meals, creating the Goaty Routes Range.
The first product launching 30 October is a Traditional Sri Lankan pumpkin curry made with Pembrokeshire Grown Crown Prince pumpkins.
Claire said: “The Routes range is inspired by family recipes (with my maternal side of the family hailing from Sri Lanka) and food from my travels.
“Offering restaurant-quality food, celebrating bold, culturally rich flavours and championing quality Welsh produce and other UK-grown ingredients.”
Bwyd Dyfi Hub was granted funding from the Moondance Foundation to develop a range of ready meals.
Speaking about her beginnings in food, Claire said she “takes pride” in knowing exactly where Green Goat ingredients come from: “I grew up in the culturally rich heart of the Midlands, where food was the heartbeat of our home and community.
“From a young age, I saw how meals could bring people together.
“My grandmothers, Angela and Ruth, and Great Aunt Gert were the guiding lights in my culinary journey.
“Their kitchens were places of magic, where recipes were passed down like heirlooms and love was measured in ladlefuls.”
A Habanero Hot Sauce and Peanut Chilli Oil will launch in December, and a dal will be released in January, with another ready meal being cooked up for a spring launch.
The curry can be purchased on the Bwyd Dyfi Hub online shop - https://www.bwyddyfihub.co.uk/c/ready-meals
