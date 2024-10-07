A special disco night is to be held later this month in memory of popular Penparcau DJ, Colin Williams.
The old school disco will be held at Yokos WNB on Saturday, 19 October, with all the proceeds raised going to Ysgol Llwyn yr Eos.
Gez Yandell will also return behind the decks for one night, with a raffle and auction being held on the night.
Those attending are encouraged to wear fancy dress with the evening starting from 8pm.
Colin was a popular character across Aberystwyth and passed away in May this year.