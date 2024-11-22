A Coleg Ceredigion student has had the opportunity of a lifetime gaining work experience at the Italian Embassy in London with renowned head chef, Danilo Cortellini.
Oliver Lacey, a catering and hospitality student at the college’s Aberystwyth campus, spent three days at the embassy as part of the Riso Gallo UK & Ireland Young Risotto Chef of the Year competition prize, where he won second place in the UK.
The Abruzzo-born chef was an inspiration to Oliver who described him as ‘intelligent, very outgoing, a lovely genuine man that is passionate and that will push you to be the best you can be’.
Having the opportunity of preparing a service for the Italian ambassador and working with chefs at the top of their game was an opportunity of a lifetime. “The way the food was prepared was tremendous and being a part of that blew my mind,” said Oliver. “Working alongside chef Jiri and Danilo was as authentically Italian as it gets it was awesome, from prepping vegetables to making pasta and helping with risotto, the whole experience took a mind-blowing toll on my culinary career and my view on things.”
The experience has really fired-up Oliver’s drive for authentic yet simplistic cooking and the satisfaction he felt about what was served at the embassy gala dinner.
With four professional chefs at the helm, Oliver said that it was a very quick paced environment with good communication skills making the kitchen effective but the embassy itself was a relaxed place to work.
Whilst at college, Oliver has also been successful in Skills Competitions Wales events, winning a Welsh gold for the culinary arts category.
James Ward, Oliver’s tutor at Coleg Ceredigion said: “Myself and all of us in Aberystwyth catering department are really proud of Oliver and wish him all the best in everything he does.”