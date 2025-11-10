The Public Services Ombudsman for Wales has launched a consultation on a proposed own initiative investigation into whether Housing Associations and local authorities are appropriately responding to reports and concerns relating to disrepair, damp and mould.
Michelle Morris, the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales, said: "Poor housing has a serious impact on people’s physical and mental health, yet too many tenants continue to live with disrepair, damp, and mould, causing daily anxiety which affects their wellbeing. In recent years, we have seen a rise in complaints about social housing, with just over 19 per cent of new complaints in 2024-2025 relating to these issues.”
