Hywel Dda Health Charities has funded a RockinR Gaming Cart worth over £2,800 for Angharad Ward at Bronglais Hospital.
The RockinR is a gaming cart made for the medical environment.
An Xbox S series or Nintendo Switch console can be stored inside a medical grade, lockable compartment that is secure and infection control safe.
It's equipped with an integrated screen and two controllers.
Paul Harries, Health Play Specialist, said: “We’re incredibly grateful that generous donations to Angharad Ward have enabled us to purchase the new RockinR Gaming Cart.
“They are used effectively and extensively to support patients of all ages.
“They can be extremely effective in occupying patients as well as providing much needed distraction from pain, anxiety and the stresses of hospitalisation.”
Comments
