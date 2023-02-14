“Harriet - quite brilliantly and accurately - described me in the piece, as “an artist you’ve never heard of”, which made me laugh and garnered respect from me too. It is true and also, I felt, showed kudos too - the fashion editor of a major national broadsheet featuring the work of an essentially ‘unknown’. However, being the mischievous artist I am, I then also jumped on this description of me and designed a T-Shirt that reads ‘I’m the artist you’ve never heard of’, and also designed some swing tags for the Edgy Bags and other stock which read ‘Designed by an artist you’ve never heard of’. Harriet knew that was done in good spirit and loved them.”