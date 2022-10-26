One day left to take part in council tax premium consultation
Members of the public have until tomorrow, Friday, 28 October, to have their say on options to further increase the council tax premium on second homes and long-term empty properties in Gwynedd.
This is an opportunity for people to voice their opinion on how Gwynedd Council should respond to the legislative change that allows councils to further increase the council tax premium on second homes and long-term empty properties.
The exercise follows a change in legislation in March 2022 when the Welsh Government gave the power to local authorities to increase the council tax premium to up to 300 per cent, from 1 April 2023.
Since 1 April 2021, owners of second homes and long-term empty properties in Gwynedd have been paying a premium of 100 per cent, and 50 per cent between 1 April 2018 and 31 March 2021.
Cllo Ioan Thomas, the council’s finance cabinet member, said: “I would like to thank everyone who have taken a few minutes to make their views known on this important issue.
“If you have not already taken part, you have until 28 October to fill in the questionnaire and I would encourage you to do so.
“Gwynedd Council has been charging a council tax premium on second homes and long-term empty properties since 2018, and are investing the money raised in schemes to provide affordable and suitable homes for local people.
“We now have the right to further increase the premium to up to 300 per cent, following a change in national legislation.
“We are eager to hear the views of the public to ensure that every councillor has all the relevant information - including feedback from the public on the possible impact any change may have on the county’s communities – before they vote on the matter in the full meeting of the council on 1 December.
“So, if you have not already filled in the questionnaire, and you have a view on the matter, then please grab this opportunity before the consultation closes.”
You can take part in the consultation online. Visit www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/premiumconsultation.
