Fossils of many different kinds of animals were found at Castle Bank. Most of the animals were small (1-5 mm) and many were either completely soft-bodied when alive or had a tough skin or exoskeleton. Places where such soft-bodied fossils are found are extremely rare, and only one other Ordovician site in the World (the Fezouata Biota of Morocco) preserves close to this level of detail. Such sites give us an important glimpse of the full variety of life in the past, not just the animals with hard shells and bones that are usually found as fossils.