One of west Wales’ most prestigious hotels - St Brides Spa Hotel, in Saundersfoot - has been purchased by the Port of Milford Haven.
The investment includes a management agreement with The Celtic Collection to manage and operate the hotel on the Port’s behalf.
Tom Sawyer, Chief Executive at the Port of Milford Haven, said: “We are proud to, once again, be partnering with The Celtic Collection to deliver another high-quality hospitality and tourism offer in Pembrokeshire.
“This latest investment in St Brides Spa Hotel allows us, through our partnership, to promote the fantastic coastal community of Saundersfoot and support Visit Pembrokeshire's ambition for the county to become a top 5 UK destination choice.”
“The continuing success and growth of St Brides Spa Hotel brings economic, social and cultural benefits to the whole of Pembrokeshire whilst at the same time strengthening the Port’s financial resilience.
“This is exactly what our Trust Port status is about: investing profits for the benefit of future generations.
“This investment in no way undermines our ability to invest in our core purpose to operate the UK’s largest energy port safely, effectively and responsibly, which will always remain our primary focus.”
The Ports has stated that the transition to the new ownership and management will be seamless with no detrimental impact on guests and the jobs of all current St Brides team members safeguarded.
The Celtic Collection Chief Executive Ian Edwards said: “We are excited to be taking on the management of St Brides Spa Hotel and expanding our partnership with the Port of Milford Haven to deliver more exceptional hospitality in Pembrokeshire. St Brides is a very successful business that has established itself as a spa destination of real prestige in a wonderful location.
“We look forward to working with the hotel’s talented and experienced team of staff and welcoming them into the Celtic Collection family as we seek to build on this strong platform and grow the business further.
Outgoing owners Andrew and Lindsey Evans, who have operated St Brides Spa Hotel for the past 24 years, said: “We would like to thank the fantastic team at St Brides for their dedicated service and commitment to making the hotel such an amazing place to stay.
“We would also like to thank our loyal guests and clients, and all the local businesses we have partnered with to benefit the community and promote Saundersfoot and Pembrokeshire as an outstanding tourist destination.”