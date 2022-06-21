One week to go until Queen’s baton relay arrives

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay began at Buckingham Palace on 7 October 2021, when the Queen placed a message to the Commonwealth in the baton and passed it to four-time Paralympic gold medallist, Kadeena Cox, and Team Wales 2018 Gold medallist, Lauren Price, who had the honour of being the first of thousands of Batonbearers ( N/a )

There’s just one week to go until the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay travels through Gwynedd and Ceredigion.

Next Thursday (30 June), the relay will come through Tywyn in the morning before travelling down to Aberystwyth and Capel Bangor in the afternoon.

Weatherman Derek Brockway will present reports from Tywyn, and the relay will start at Ysgol Craig y Deren in Llanegryn at 8.45am before moving to Ysgol Penybryn.

Then the walking relay will start at 9.45am, moving through Tywyn to Talyllyn railway’s Wharf Station where a train will leave at 10.35am to go to Abergynolwyn.

The baton will be relayed through each carriage and there will be a mini Race the Train event between two of the stations.

At Abergynolwyn, there will be a short relay in to the village where the silver band will be playing.

The event will finish around 12pm when the baton leaves for the next stage.

During its time in Ceredigion, the Baton Relay will visit locations around Aberystwyth and Capel Bangor to experience a Climate Change debate with local school children and meet Ceredigion’s “Gold Card” Athletes, who have reached the highest level in their chosen sports, and travel on the Vale of Rheidol Railway steam train.

In Ceredigion, the baton will travel from Plascrug Leisure Centre to Aberystwyth Bowling Club (Plascrug) (2pm to 2.20pm). From there it goes to the Vale of Rheidol Railway (2.30pm to 3.30pm). It will then travel by train to Capel Bangor (3.45pm).

The Baton will continue from Capel Bangor down to the Urdd Centre at Llangrannog where it will stay overnight before moving onto Pembrokeshire on Friday 1 July.

Members of the public are encouraged to get involved with the celebrations and embrace the arrival of the Baton, with Plascrug Avenue, Alexandra Road and Park Avenue being the best viewing areas to experience the buzz of the Birmingham 2022 Relay in Aberystwyth.

Catrin M.S. Davies, Ceredigion County Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Customer Services, said: “Welcoming the Baton to Ceredigion gives us a chance to showcase our wonderful county, to celebrate our successful athletes as well as inspire the next generation. Our Batonbearers have been chosen for their inspiring achievements, their backgrounds and stories and they include those recognised for their contributions to their local community, whether that be in sport, or through their voluntary work. Well done all.”

Batonbearers have been chosen from nominations from the public and represent community organisations and service to the community.

The baton relay was first held ahead of the 1958 Commonwealth Games and the Cambrian News understands that Tywyn has a Batonbearer this year who was due to be a Batonbearer in 1958.

Unfortunately, there was no bus service from Abergynolwyn on the day and so he missed his chance, but 64 years later the council is delighted to have nominated him again and hope he will carry the baton in to Abergynolwyn next month.

A window display competition will be organised for the shops in High Street to enter.

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay will then continue its journey across south Wales to Swansea, arriving there on Sunday, 3 June.

Chris Wood, Tywyn Town Council clerk, said: “We are proud to have been chosen as a location for the Queen’s Baton Relay and are looking forward to a memorable day.

“We are delighted so many organisations and groups are represented by our Batonbearers and know they will enjoy being part of this wonderful event and the memories that will be created.”

One of the confirmed community Batonbearers in Tywyn is Nick Aitken who was nominated for his work with first aid and defibrillator training, lifeguard training and for the Welsh Hearts and Swim Safe Scheme.

One of the confirmed Ceredigion Baton bearers is Anwen Butten, who was nominated for her achievements in Lawn Bowls.

Anwen Butten is to be a baton bearer when the relay arrives in Ceredigion ( N/a ) ( N/a )

Anwen is Ceredigion’s most celebrated Commonwealth Games Athlete having won Bronze Medals in the 2002 & 2010 games. As one of the Bowls Wales Team Members selected for Birmingham 2022, it will be the 6th consecutive time for Anwen to compete in the Commonwealth Games.

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay began at Buckingham Palace on 7 October 2021, when the Queen placed a message to the Commonwealth in the baton and passed it to four-time Paralympic gold medallist, Kadeena Cox, and Team Wales 2018 Gold medallist, Lauren Price, who had the honour of being the first of thousands of Batonbearers.