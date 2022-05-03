Organisation unveils new name in Blaenau

The Wales Co-operative Centre has unveiled its new name at Antur Stiniog Bike Park in Blaenau Ffestiniog.

From now on, it will be called Cwmpas.

Founded in 1982 by the Wales TUC, the organisation has established itself as the UK’s largest development agency for co-operatives, social enterprises and employee-owned businesses, with a strong track record of collaboratively delivering multi-million-pound projects that build a fairer economy and promote social and digital inclusion.

The new name, unveiled by Gwynedd based social enterprise Antur Stiniog Bike Park, signals the next chapter for the development agency working for economic and social change in Wales and in other parts of the UK. It is designed to reflect the organisation’s role in helping people and communities set out a path to a better future.

Chief Executive of Cwmpas, Derek Walker, said: “The time is right to pursue a new name and brand for our organisation to reflect who we are today and where we are headed. For 40 years, the Wales Co-operative Centre has successfully helped people and communities on journeys to create co-operative jobs, businesses, and communities. As the organisation has grown, our work has expanded and diversified.

“The new name change seeks to address challenges with the current name, and heralds our next chapter as a development agency working for economic and social change. We will stay true to our co-operative roots while evolving to respond to new challenges and opportunities. While our focus will always remain in Wales, we plan to grow the volume of work we do in other parts of the UK.

“‘Da ni o gwmpas’ means ‘We’re around in Welsh’ and could also be taken to mean ‘We are from Cwmpas’. This sense of working with people, communities and businesses and helping them get to where they want to be, will always be at the heart of the organisation’s ethos and we are excited about our future.”