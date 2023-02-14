Local organisations from the Machynlleth area have come together in a co-ordinated response to the cost of living crisis that many people are facing this winter.
Volunteers worked together to collate information on what support is available for people in the Dyfi Valley, as well as support that people can offer for example volunteering, and a free leaflet has been designed and distributed to local homes and villages.
The leaflet includes a timetable of Warm Spaces for people to access as well as details of people and organisations that can help including PAVO community connector Sioned Pritchard, CAMAD, Advice Mid Wales, Machynlleth Library and Ecodyfi.
The leaflet has been generously designed by Duncan Bamford and the printing funded by Bro Dyfi Community Renewables.