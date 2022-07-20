Organisers look forward to show

By Cambrian News reporter  
Thursday 28th July 2022 7:30 am
THE organisers of Dinas Mawddwy Show are gearing up for the event.

“Whatever the weather, a warm welcome awaits you at the show, held on 27 August,” a spokesperson said.

“Our small friendly show offers something for everyone. From arts and crafts, flowers and plants to shearing, fancy dress, a tug of war and a dog show, there’ll be plenty to see.

“A bouncy castle and sports to entertain the children, a bar and a stall selling tea, coffee and a bite to eat, ensures that everybody will be catered for.”

The spokesperson added: “We need to convey our thanks to all our sponsors, and to Welsh Government’s Agricultural Shows Innovation Fund for their contribution this year.

“For more information, please search for Sioe Dinas Mawddwy Show on Facebook.

Welsh Government
