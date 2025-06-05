A food blogger who has visited 120 chippies in the last year has named Hennighan's in Machynlleth as one of his top five best in the UK.
Stephen Peel, 62, has been eating at two fish and chip shops a week for the last 15 month in his quest to find the nation's best chippies.
He spends £30 at every chippy purchasing a battered sausage, steak and kidney pie, curry sauce, and a pea fritter alongside the chippy - he has spent £3,600 in total.
He started on his 'Chippy Tour' to celebrate the iconic meal which he says the country is in danger of losing as many are being forced to close due to high costs.
On his tour Stephen has been rating chippies out of five with the whole experience including customer service, cleanliness, presentation, alongside the grub, going under scrutiny.
Stephen said: "I've tried quite a lot of chippies so far on this journey but it has never gotten old - I still look forward to eating them every single time.
"I just love a good old traditional fish and chips - there is nothing that beats it for me."
The chippies Stephen reviews he rates out of five - which he says keeps the process "nice and simple".
He said: "There is a lot that goes into getting a five star review - I also put a lot of pride into giving them.
"All aspects of the experience affect the score - for instance how friendly the staff are as for me manners are important.
"How the shop is presented is also something I look out for too as I want to feel comfortable and welcome when I'm inside.
"Also those who sell other meals like kebabs and pizzas for instance alongside the chippy if the love for fish and chips doesn't come first then it may affect the score.
"I'm sharing the joy and the history of these iconic places - I want to do it right."
Reacting to the news that Hennighan's made Stephen's top five, Jemma Hennighan said: "It’s great to be recognised by food bloggers and that they want to travel to our shop in Mid Wales.
"We’ve spent many years (well almost 43 years the middle of this month) perfecting our food and ensuring we can continuously provide the best takeaway at a reasonable price.
"The fish and chip climate is not the easiest at the moment but what industry is?
"We just adapt to what customers want and ask for and that’s how we draw people in!
"We were pleased that Stephen did such a good video showcasing one of our shops and pleased our staff customer service was excellent.
"We’d love to welcome any food bloggers into any of our takeaways and restaurant as they are people who travel the country trying out good food, helping us learn and improve.
"Hennighan’s want to provide good food with heart and that’s all down to great management, teamwork and the staff we employ."
Stephen's Top Five
The best chippies in the UK according to the food blogger
1st Place - Green Lane Chippy - Leigh, Lancashire
2nd Place - The Old Forge Cafe - Bugle, Cornwall
3rd Place - Charlie's of Mobberley - Mobberley, Cheshire
4th Place - George A. Green Fisheries - Wakefield, Yorkshire
5th Place - Hennighan's - Machynlleth, Wales
