Dr Emlyn said: “We truly hope that this new book will give an insight into some of the important but overlooked individuals from the period. When we think about the Glyndŵr Rebellion we tend to focus on Owain Glyndŵr himself. After all, it was Glyndŵr who was proclaimed Prince of Wales, who attracted loyal followers and inspired many to rebel, and it was his forceful personality that directed the course of the rebellion and ensured that it lasted as long as it did.