Frân Wen and Sherman Theatre present Dynolwaith - a new Welsh-language play that takes audiences inside one man’s trans story.
Written and performed by Leo Drayton, it is inspired by his own experiences.
Dynolwaith is at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on 7 October, Galeri, Caernarfon on 9 October, Pontio, Bangor, on 10 October and Derek Williams, Bala, on 11 October.
Trans man Jac is desperate to step into the life he knows is his. As his transition begins, love is tested, friendships buckle, and rejection pushes him to the edge. Will those he loves stand beside him - or will he be left to face the darkness alone?
Dynolwaith is performed in Welsh with captions in Welsh and English.
