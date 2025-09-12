Financed by the Welsh Government and the Clwyd Pension Fund, the fund offers structured equity and debt packages of between £500,000 and £5 million with terms of up to seven years. It is forecast to support more than 1,000 jobs across Wales and builds on the success of the £25 million Wales Management Succession Fund, which closes this year having supported 26 buyouts and safeguarded over 700 jobs since its launch in 2019.