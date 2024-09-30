Simon said: “The ward helped me and my family a lot when my mother, Sandra, had been diagnosed with esophageal cancer which later metastasised. The ward staff were very helpful in making her feel comfortable and were very kind to us all in that moment. Later on in life, my father, Ian, also received the news that he had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma cancer. The ward once again worked with us in giving him treatment around the clock.