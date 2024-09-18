A Bow Street family has raised more than £7,000 for the children’s ward at Bronglais Hospital to thank them for saving their son’s life.
When Cai Evans was three days old, he nearly died from hypothermia and hypoglycaemia.
Parents Ian and Kate say without “the fast work” of doctors and nurses at Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth, Cai would have died.
To thank staff on Angharad Ward, the parents, along with a group of supporters have completed the Welsh Three Peaks Challenge of Pen y Fan, Cadair Idris and Snowdon, raising £7,124.
Kate said: “Without the quick work of the team on Angharad Ward and also the other members of the hospital that had to come and help, Cai wouldn't be here today.
“We are so grateful to each and every one of them and this was our way of thanking them. The staff on the ward were so caring and supportive, our experience wasn't amazing going through what we did with Cai but the way the staff were towards us made it so much easier. We are forever thankful.
“Our fundraiser went really well. The day was good fun, we had a great time, but it was also challenging. Three mountains in 24 hours is a big ask but we smashed it. Doing one mountain is rewarding but when you can complete three, it's an amazing feeling
“The group were amazing and we couldn't have asked for better. Everyone waited at the bottom of Pen y Fan for the last person to come down and cheered each other down.
“We'd like to thank everyone who walked with us, Hazel Matthias, Ffion Wyn Roberts, Lewis Ellis-Jones, Rob Davies, Beth James, Shân Lawson, Manod Williams, Emma Davies, Adey Evans, Shaun Jones, Tommy Sherman and Daniel Bassnett. We couldn't have done it without you guys. Thank you to Allan Evans for driving the bus for us and to Kirsty and Griff for making us snacks at the bottom of Cadair Idris, you helped so much.”
Bridget Harpwood, Fundraising Officer, said: “We’d like to say a massive well done to Kate, Ian and all who took on this challenge for Angharad Ward.
“The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”