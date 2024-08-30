The community in Llangwyryfon also question the validity of the report, saying they do not accept the ‘validity or accuracy’ of the proposal paper, adding: “Widespread procedural failures have been committed during the preparation of the paper, the officers have not acted openly, transparently or without bias, stakeholders have been ignored, relevant facts and information have been ignored, data has been skewed to show an unrepresentative and unfair picture of the school, and systemic failures in the approach of the council's education department have been used to undermine and devalue the school.”