Ceredigion County Council released the agenda for its September cabinet meeting on Wednesday, which included more than 900 pages.
The reaction from parents was immediate and angry with several planning to protest outside Penmorfa.
Barry Powell, a school governor at Ysgol Llangfihangel y Creuddyn, questioned the figures in the report which state the council pays the church who own the building £11,000 in rent, claiming it is actually a £1 a year peppercorn rent.
He said: “These are inaccurate financial figures being put before councillors.
“What’s important to us is that we safeguard the fundamental right for children to have an education in their communities.
A professor of economics at Aberystwyth Business School has also questioned the move.
Prof Jasper Kenter said: “Parents are very disappointed in Plaid for not sticking up for rural interests.
“There is no transparency about how the four schools got shortlisted and the student number projections seem highly pessimistic.
“As an economist with expertise in rural community resilience, it surprises me that they are trying to save pennies in a way that does irreparable long term economic and social economic damage.
“With all respect, this seems to be driven by accountants. Hopefully the council will take broader considerations into account.
“Parents are also flabbergasted that they’re suggesting the kids all go to Talybont when there are no public transportation links.
“There are a substantial number of children from deprived backgrounds with parents without a car and we have a high proportion of ALN children.”
Borth county councillor, Hugh Hughes, said: “The report appears to focus heavily on the perceived financial savings with little or no regard to the impact this will have with the children at the school or the wider community.
“I hope cabinet have the courage to throw it out.”
The community in Llangwyryfon also question the validity of the report, saying they do not accept the ‘validity or accuracy’ of the proposal paper, adding: “Widespread procedural failures have been committed during the preparation of the paper, the officers have not acted openly, transparently or without bias, stakeholders have been ignored, relevant facts and information have been ignored, data has been skewed to show an unrepresentative and unfair picture of the school, and systemic failures in the approach of the council's education department have been used to undermine and devalue the school.”