Ysgol Llangwyryfon, Ysgol Llanfihangel-y-Creuddyn, Ysgol Syr John Rhys and Ysgol Craig yr Wylfa are all under threat of closure, and campaign group Cymdeithas Yr Iaith said that if Cabinet members on Tuesday, 3 September vote for consultations to close the schools, they would “immediately submit a complaint to the Minister for Education that the council is not fulfilling its educational duties and is going against the School Organisation Code.”