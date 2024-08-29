Four small village primary schools are set to be closed in Ceredigion as the county council earmarks closures in a bid to save cash.
Ysgol Craig yr Wylfa in Borth, Ysgol Llanfihangel y Creuddyn, Ysgol Llangwyryfon, and Ysgol Syr John Rhys in Ponterwyd are all on the chopping block due to small pupil numbers, a county council report set to go before Cabinet members on Tuesday, 3 September outlines.
Ceredigion County Council argues that the low pupil numbers and surplus places at the four schools do not fit with its latest plan for school re-organisation, approved by Cabinet in May last year.
While the average cost per pupil in Ceredigion is £4,635, in Craig Yr Wylfa – where there are 30 pupils with 44 surplus places – the cost per pupil is £7,640.
Pupil numbers at the Borth school have declined from a 42 in 2020, with a projection of just 22 pupils by 2029.
In Llanfihangel y Creuddyn, the school has a capacity of 37, but has 20 pupils currently enrolled.
Pupil numbers have fallen every year since 2020 and now has a cost per pupil of £6,978.
In Llangwyryfon, the school has 30 current pupils against a 55 pupil capacity, with a cost per pupil of £6,321.
Ysgol Sir John Rhys is a little over half full, with 21 pupils on the roll with capacity for 39.
It is the most expensive per pupil primary school in Ceredigion with a current cost of £7,949.
Reports suggest pupils at Craig Yr Wylfa could be moved to Ysgol Talybont or the schools acted as one school on two sites.
Ysgol Llanfihangel y Creuddyn and Ysgol Llangwyryfon could either form a partnership with Ysgol Llanilar, or all pupils could transfer to Llanilar, the report outlines.
Ysgol John Rhys pupils would be transferred to Ysgol Mynach, or a federation formed with Mynach and Ysgol Pontrhydfendigaid.
The reports for each school put before Cabinet members says that “consideration must now be given to closure.
“Subject to Cabinet approval, it is therefore intended to proceed to statutory consultation,” the report adds.
If all four schools close, the report outlines, the county council would save around £200,000 a year.
Any cash from school site sales will be ring-fenced.
If Cabinet give the go ahead to launch consultations on the schools’ closures, any final decision will be made by full council at later date.