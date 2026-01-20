Ceredigion County Council announced the planned closure last week, stating, “for everyone’s safety, the new breakwater will be closed to pedestrians during that time”.
The repairs beginning 19 January supposedly have nothing to do with the £36m coastal flood defences which were completed in October.
The works to repair concrete slabs are for the end of the old North Pier prior to the breakwater add-on.
A Ceredigion County Council spokesperson said: “This work involves the removal of a section of the existing concrete slab, which is in poor condition, and replacing it with a new like-for-like concrete slab.
“A cycle rack and signage will also be erected by the Flood Gate.”
