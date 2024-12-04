A yellow weather warning for wind includes parts of Gwynedd.
The warning comes into force tomorrow, Thursday, 5 December at 3pm, and is in place until 6am on Friday, 6 December.
The Met Office said: “Westerly or northwesterly winds will increase across Northern Ireland, parts of Scotland, north Wales, northern England, the north Midlands and East Anglia during Thursday afternoon and evening.
“Inland gusts of 40-50 mph are possible, with perhaps 60-70 mph along exposed coasts, especially through the North Channel and Irish Sea, causing some travel disruption.
“Strong gusts will also be associated with heavy showers which move through at times.”