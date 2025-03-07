A pricing sticker was removed from outside an Aberystwyth men’s public toilets, leading to a confusing discrepancy between the price to use the men's versus women’s facilities.
A member of the public removed one of the stickers which updated the payment for access to the Park Avenue public conveniences from 20p to 40p.
Removing only the men’s pricing sticker led to uproar online after a customer noticed the bias.
Ceredigion County Council were notified last week and replaced the sticker, stating: “The signs were both changed last year to reflect the new 40p cost.
“Stickers are used to update signs instead of replacing more costly metal ones.
“A member of the public has unfortunately removed the sticker that has led to the concerns being raised. ”